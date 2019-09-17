‘Want To Hear From You’: PM Asks People to Share Ideas for ‘Howdy, Modi’ Speech in US
US President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Reuters/File)
New Delhi: Ahead of his 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston on September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked people to share ideas for his speech. PM Modi told his Twitter followers that he would refer to some of their suggestions during his address at the event.
"There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you. Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi said in a tweet.
There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you. Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/IgH97MQBDc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019
US President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston on Sunday, the White House has announced.
According to the Texas India Forum, which is organising the rally, 60 lawmakers are expected at the event for which 50,000 people have registered.
It is also an outreach ahead of next year's election by Trump to the Indian American community that leans towards the Democratic Party.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motorola TV With Android TV 9.0 Launched: Price, Features, and More
- BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Gets You 50 Mbps Speed And 500GB Data
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- Mark The Calendar, Here is When Your iPhone, Watch, iPad and MacBook Get Updated
- UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'