‘Want To Hear From You’: PM Asks People to Share Ideas for ‘Howdy, Modi’ Speech in US

New Delhi: Ahead of his 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston on September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked people to share ideas for his speech. PM Modi told his Twitter followers that he would refer to some of their suggestions during his address at the event.

"There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you. Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi said in a tweet.

There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you. Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/IgH97MQBDc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

US President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston on Sunday, the White House has announced.

According to the Texas India Forum, which is organising the rally, 60 lawmakers are expected at the event for which 50,000 people have registered.

It is also an outreach ahead of next year's election by Trump to the Indian American community that leans towards the Democratic Party.

