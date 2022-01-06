Want to Hold Gangasagar Mela with Strict Covid Norms in Place, West Bengal Govt Tells Calcutta HC

On behalf the West Bengal government, advocate general SN Mookherjee on Thursday informed the Calcutta High Court that they wanted to go ahead with Gangasagar Mela by implementing strict Covid-19 safety measures.

Countering Mookherjee’s claim and decision by the state government, petitioner Dr Avinandan Mondal, a city-based doctor, through his lawyer Srijib Chakraborty appealed before the High Court to cancel Gangasagar Mela in the larger interest of society amid soaring coronavirus cases.

Citing Kolkata Film Festival (KFF), which was cancelled after some actors tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Mondal urged the HC to cancel the mela as well. Keeping in view that the film festival had lower attendance as compared to the mela, he asked, “If they can cancel KFF, why not Gangasagar Mela? It may be noted that they have only 25 ambulances, when they are expecting nearly 5 lakh pilgrims. I think religion cannot be above life and, therefore, I would like to urge the court to stop the mela.”

During the hearing, Mookherjee told the court that the state government was expecting close to five lakh pilgrims and, already, 30,000 had arrived in Kolkata. Mookherjee told the court that nearly 10,000 police personnel will be deployed to assist pilgrims and only those who were fully vaccinated will be allowed.

“We have a thermal screening system. Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms will be sent to isolation. There will be 1,000 beds to handle infected people and adequate safe homes and quarantine centres. Not the least, there will be enough doctors and nurses to handle the situation. During the religious congregation, if we see any emergency situation then we will take a call to stop the mela. Also, special focus will be given to e-darshan,” the AG told the court.

After hearing both parties, the HC reserved its judgment and is expected to pronounce it late on Thursday or on January 7.

On January 5, in the wake of a sudden surge in cases across India, the Calcutta HC bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Kesang Doma Bhuria had asked the state government to be clear about their stand on holding the Gangasagar Mela, by January 6.

This year, Gangasagar Mela is expected to be held from January 8 to 16. Lakhs of devotees from across India visit the mela, where they take a holy dip and pray at the well-known Kapil Muni Ashram.

The state government’s decision to hold Gangasagar Mela comes close on the heels of Christmas and New Year celebrations where a large number of people were seen violating Covid-19 norms.

Told my brother not to venture out: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from making a comment on the state government’s decision to hold Gangasagar Mela, claiming that the matter was “subjudice”.

“Why are you asking me such a question? The matter is subjudice. Let the court decide,” she said in a press conference on Thursday.

While sharing details on the Covid-19 situation in the state, Banerjee said she was dismayed that even her own brother was not following Covid-appropriate behaviour despite his wife testing positive for the virus.

“Charity begins at home. My brother’s wife has tested positive and my brother is roaming around. This cannot be tolerated. I told him not to venture out,” the chief minister said.

“The next 15 days are very crucial. I would like to request all to follow Covid-19 norms. In Bengal, total number of daily cases has increased to 14,022 and active cases to 33,042. I will attend a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (January 7),” she added.

Sharing statistics on the pandemic, the CM said, “There are a total of 2,920 Covid patients admitted between December 30, 2021, and January 5, 2022. As of now, there are a total of 194 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals. A total of 32,268 general beds are ready and, presently, 19,517 beds are functional.”

To handle critical cases, she said, “A total of 4,180 beds at intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU) are ready in Covid-19 hospitals. Presently, 3,000 beds are operational.”

On containment zones, she said, “Total number of micro containment zones set up so far is 136 and there are 267 containment zones. Nearly 40 per cent people have not taken their second dose. The positivity rate has increased to 23.17 per cent but the fatality rate is 1.18 per cent. I have asked police to be stringent in taking action against those who violate Covid-19 norms.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.