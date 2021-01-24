Want to Register for Doorstep Banking Service? Here's How

Doorstep banking services provide easy access and hassle-free banking to its customers. The doorstep banking services have been around for a while, but the demand for the same was pushed during lockdown due to novel coronavirus. State-owned banks now offer doorstep banking with easy registration methods.

Recently, two major public sector banks – SBI and PNB – have notified customers about these services via their Twitter handles. Banks offer doorstep service to individuals and corporates for cash pickup from their homes and offices within normal business hours of the Bank. This is done in cases where proper know your customer (KYC) formalities have been completed. In order to avail this facility, customers have to fill an enrolment form and execute an agreement with its branch.

The services include pick-up of cheques, drafts, pay orders, term deposit receipts, new cheque book requisition slips, cash withdrawals, among others. Most of the Public Sector Banks are covered under the PSB Alliance, jointly offering important customer-related services visualised by Government of India under EASE of Banking reforms.

To register for PNB doorstep banking, you have to be a customer with a bank that offers the service and should have completed KYC procedures. You can call on toll-fee numbers 1800-10-37-188 or 1800-12-13-721 or visit www.psbdsb.in or even download DSB Mobile App. It is important to register your mobile number with the bank account to avail the services.

On the mobile app, login and select your bank details and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for validation. Once the validation has been completed, the app will display the name of the bank, account number (masked), name, account type and branch name. You can choose the service you wish to avail and address for pick up.

The app allows the customers to choose from branches within 10 km radius and a preferred time slot for the agent to visit your home/office to pick/deliver the required service. The service is not free of cost and the amount will be deducted from your bank account.