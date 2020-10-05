Want to Set up Universities Dedicated to Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her desire to set up two universities dedicated to Bhimrao Ambedkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the state.

While addressing a ceremony for students who performed well in various examinations, Banerjee said, “I want to set up a university in the name of Bhimrao Ambedkar and a ‘Jai Hind’ University in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. I would like to request our state education minister Partha Chatterjee to look into the matter.”

Banerjee also said her government would write to the Centre, expressing its disapproval over the National Education Policy 2020, which "intends to put an end to the ranking system".

Banerjee, during a programme to felicitate meritorious students at the secretariat, said she was in favour of the ranking system, as it recognises a student's talent and hard work.

"People are ranked one to 10 which make them proud, but we are hearing that there will be this new education policy, where the ranking system will no longer exist. We must not forget that rankings give students a certificate to move forward in life.

"You (students) have achieved this feat after tremendous hard work. I believe you will lose the opportunity if this ranking system is not there. Because it will not recognise a person's talent, his hard work and his credibility," she said. The CM said her government does not approve of the provisions of the new policy.

"We will be writing to the central government. We do not agree with its new education policy," she said.

She instructed District Magistrates to ensure that no students should face problems while pursuing their studies. Banerjee said, “I want my students to do well in various sectors. We need good professionals. I have decided to hire 500 young students every year as interns to work for us for two to three years. They will help us in the sustainable development of rural Bengal. I am proud of my students. Also, the English medium schools are also doing well. My wishes to all.”

The state government has given laptops, watches and dairies with the autograph of Mamata Banerjee.

On September 14, Banerjee had announced to set up a ‘Tribal Sahitya Academy’ in Bengal.

“Dalit literature is an important chapter and its inclusion in the Bengali literature will enrich the later. Therefore, in today’s cabinet meeting, we have decided to set up a ‘Tribal Sahitya Akademi’ in Bengal. We already have a Tribal Board but ‘Tribal Sahitya Academy’ is something new,” she had said.

The CM had said, “The whole idea behind this is to promote the learning sessions on tribal literature, setting up of a library and to address issues related to tribal like Nomosudra, Matua, Bagdi, Bauri, Dom, Manjhi and others who fall under the ST category.” She had announced that Manoranjan Byapari, a rickshaw-puller turned writer and socio-political activist, would be its chairman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last month that marksheet becomes a "pressure sheet" for students and "prestige sheet" for families and the new policy would not just remove this pressure but also reduce syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience.

The new curriculum, in accordance with the policy, will be developed and readied by 2022, when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, he had said, while addressing the 'School Education Conclave' organised by the Ministry of Education.