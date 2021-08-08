The Kerala government has announced revised containment guidelines to be enforced from August 11 in view of the increase in coronavirus infections in the state. The new guidelines state that only those who have taken at least one of the vaccine doses before two weeks or those who carry a negative RTPCR test taken in the last 72 hours will be allowed to enter shops, markets, banks, and tourist spots, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government allowed malls to open from August 11.

However, the state disaster control management authority said that personnel will be deployed in malls to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols. Health Minister Veena George on August 4 announced easing of weekend lockdown restrictions by allowing shops to be open six days a week from 7am to 9pm.

“Weekend lockdown to be imposed only on Sundays. Shop timings will be from 7 am-9 pm for 6 days in a week. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in weddings & funerals. No lockdown on Aug 15 & 23, considering Onam,” George said.

George said that only 20 people will be allowed for marriage and funerals. If more than 10 people per thousand population test covid positive in an area in a week, a triple lockdown will be imposed, she added.

In the wake of high daily caseload, Vijayan announced a statewide vaccination drive starting August 9 through the end of the month.

The state aims to complete the first dose for senior citizens by August 15. Those above 60 and those who are bedridden will be vaccinated at home.

Kerala reported 18, 607 fresh cases and 93 deaths on Sunday. The state tested 1,34,196 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stands at 13.87 per cent.

