Want to Win Rs 1 Lakh? Here's How You Can by Participating in Indian Railways Contest; Last Day Today

Travelling in Indian Railways may reward you with huge money as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a vlogging contest. The winners of the contest will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Participants have to make a video on Indian Railways and its products. For this contest, the IRCTC has partnered with CoRover, which claims to be the world’s first human-centric conversational AI platform. The last date to participate in this competition is today, August 31.

Attention #travel lovers & #vloggers. #IRCTC & #CoRover are here with an exciting contest. Create a video & stand a chance to win big. Hurry! Last date for video submission is 31st Aug’21. #Contest #details on https://t.co/fA6pPNR6wm.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 24, 2021

In the tweet, it posted a video featuring actor Shekhar Suman giving details about the contest. To participate in the contest, one has to create and submit videos that must feature/explain about any tourist destination of India, Indian trains, Indian Railways and products and services of IRCTC like ticketing, catering, tourism, etc.

Here’s All you need to know:

All the contestants have to fill an online form by visiting this link https://corover.ai/vlog/.

People of all states and Union Territorries are eligible to participate in it.

A contestant can submit one or more videos.

The video can be live shooting or info-graphics or hybrid.

The selected videos would be uploaded on the official channels of IRCTC with the video creator’s name in the description.

The winner of the competition will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a trophy by the IRCTC.

A certificate and a trophy with Rs 50,000 will be given to the runner-up and the second runner-up will get a certificate and trophy with Rs 25,000.

On the basis of the quality and content of the video submitted by applicants, a total of 300 winners will be announced by IRCTC.

All the winners (except the first three) will be given gift cards worth Rs 500 and certificates.

