Want to Win Rs 1 Lakh? Here's How You Can by Participating in Indian Railways Contest; Last Day Today

Travelling in Indian Railways may reward you with huge money as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a vlogging contest. The winners of the contest will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Participants have to make a video on Indian Railways and its products. For this contest, the IRCTC has partnered with CoRover, which claims to be the world’s first human-centric conversational AI platform. The last date to participate in this competition is today, August 31.
Attention #travel lovers & #vloggers. #IRCTC & #CoRover are here with an exciting contest. Create a video & stand a chance to win big. Hurry! Last date for video submission is 31st Aug’21. #Contest #details on https://t.co/fA6pPNR6wm.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 24, 2021
In the tweet, it posted a video featuring actor Shekhar Suman giving details about the contest. To participate in the contest, one has to create and submit videos that must feature/explain about any tourist destination of India, Indian trains, Indian Railways and products and services of IRCTC like ticketing, catering, tourism, etc.
#vlogger or #content #creators please watch what @shekharsuman7 has to say to Participate in #IRCTC & #CoRover vlogging contest by creating & uploading a video/vlog to stand a chance to win #exciting prizes. For more details https://t.co/fA6pPNR6wm https://t.co/jnUTPBh9Uy— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 24, 2021
Here’s All you need to know:
- All the contestants have to fill an online form by visiting this link https://corover.ai/vlog/.
- People of all states and Union Territorries are eligible to participate in it.
- A contestant can submit one or more videos.
- The video can be live shooting or info-graphics or hybrid.
- The selected videos would be uploaded on the official channels of IRCTC with the video creator’s name in the description.
- The winner of the competition will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a trophy by the IRCTC.
- A certificate and a trophy with Rs 50,000 will be given to the runner-up and the second runner-up will get a certificate and trophy with Rs 25,000.
- On the basis of the quality and content of the video submitted by applicants, a total of 300 winners will be announced by IRCTC.
- All the winners (except the first three) will be given gift cards worth Rs 500 and certificates.
