Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Want to Win Rs 25,000? Create Lokpal's Motto, Logo to Bag the Cash Prize

The motto/slogan should be catchy and should not be more than four-five words, according to an official announcement seeking the entry.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Want to Win Rs 25,000? Create Lokpal's Motto, Logo to Bag the Cash Prize
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The newly created anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, has launched a competition for its logo and motto, the official said on Tuesday.

It has sought entries and is offering a cash prize of Rs 25,000, they said.

Lokpal is a statutory body constituted under The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 to enquire into allegations of corruption against certain categories of public servants/ functionaries.

People can send in their entries up to June 13.

The motto/slogan should be catchy and should not be more than four-five words, according to an official announcement seeking the entry.

The language for the motto/slogan could be Hindi/Sanskrit/English, it said.

All entries received within the due date, will be evaluated by a selection committee which would be constituted by the Lokpal. The decision of the selection committee will be final and binding on all the participants, it said.

Entries will be judged and selected on the basis of creativity, simplicity, artistic merit and visual impact and how well they communicate the concept of Lokpal, the announcement said.

A total of 1,239 entries have been received for Lokpal's motto and at least 365 entries have been received for logo, the officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.

Justice Ghose, 66, retired as the Supreme Court judge in May 2017. He had last served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27. Former chief justices of different high courts — justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi — had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn-in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members.

According to the rules, there is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Out of the eight, four need to be judicial members.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram