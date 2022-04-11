‘Want Transfer? Send Your Wife to me’: Tired of UP Junior Engineer’s Demand, Lineman Sets Self on Fire

Tired of indecent demands and torture allegedly by a junior engineer, a lineman posted with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation in Lakhimpur Kheri district died after setting himself on fire outside the Palia Electricity Substation office, said police.

In his statement to the police before his death, the man said he took the extreme step because of a junior engineer. “The junior engineer used to ask him to send his wife to him in lieu for a transfer to Palia,” said police.

The lineman lived near the power sub-station in a town under Palia police station area and was transferred several times in the past three years.

His wife told the media: “My husband was upset as he was transferred to Mahhapur, sometimes to Aliganj and then to Gola. When my husband asked him to give him a posting in Palia, he said first send your wife to sleep with me.”

He was taken to a district hospital and transferred to Lucknow, where he succumbed to the severe burns.

The family claimed he had given a written complaint against the engineer and other employees.

Mahendra Bahadur Singh, district magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri, has suspended the junior engineer.

