'Want War? Go to the Front': Wife of IAF Pilot Killed in Budgam Crash Lashes Out at Social Media 'Warriors'

The wife of a deceased Air Force pilot urged the social media “warriors” to show restraint and not whip up sentiments over the India-Pakistan tensions. The IAF pilot was among the seven killed when an Mi-17 chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam last week.Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane was cremated with full military honours in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday."We don't want a war. You don't know the damages of war. We don't want more Ninads to go. Social media warriors, please stop. If you want war, go to the front," Vijeta Mandavgane said.Condemning war-mongering over social media platform, Vijeta said, "There is a lot happening on social media and on TV. Media acts responsibly and sometimes don't. You shout slogans. Instead of that, if you truly want to bring about change for my Ninad, for WC Abhinandan and the martyrs, do a small thing. Either join the forces or make your family members join the forces. If you can't, then at least bring about small changes around you to help the nation. You can keep your surroundings clean, not litter the roads and not urinate in the public, not harassing girls.Mandavgane, the pilot of an MI-17 V5 helicopter, was one of the six airmen killed after the chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.Before the funeral pyre was lit by Mandavgane's father, the Nashik unit of IAF and city police gave a 21-gun salute.As the last rites began, the bugle sounded the 'Last Post', airmen reversed their rifles to pay tribute to Mandavgane, who was in his early 30s, amid cries of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Shahid Ninad Amar Rahe'.Mandavgane's two-year-old daughter, Nia kissed his coffin as her mother Vijeta, her (paternal) uncle Neerav and grandparents stood beside her stoically.Present at the funeral were top dignitaries and officials including Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan and collector B Radhakrishnan.Before joining the IAF, Mandavgane had studied in Bhonsala Military School in Nashik, Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) in Aurangabad and the National Defence Academy.