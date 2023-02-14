CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter in UP's Bulandshahr
1-MIN READ

Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 10:28 IST

Bulandshahr, India

He was wanted in several cases lodged at Sasni police station (File image/News18)

The police have recovered illicit arms, live cartridges, an SUV and three fake arms licences from Jitendra

A wanted criminal was arrested by a joint team of the Special Task Force and police after an exchange of fire, officials said on Tuesday.

A police team stopped the criminal, identified as Jitendra alias Jeet of Hathras, during checking on Monday night. He was arrested after a gunfire exchange in which he was injured, they said.

The police have recovered illicit arms, live cartridges, an SUV and three fake arms licences from Jitendra.

He was wanted in several cases lodged at Sasni police station.

Jitendra is undergoing treatment in a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.


first published:February 14, 2023, 10:28 IST
last updated:February 14, 2023, 10:28 IST
