Wanted Criminal Mukesh Thakur Shot Dead by Agra Police in an Encounter

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, Mukesh Thakur, was shot dead in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police early Monday morning. The history-sheeter Thakur, a resident of Basedi town in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, was being taken by the police team for the recovery of the weapon used in a robbery case when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and started firing in an attempt to escape.

According to IG Agra Range Naveen Arora, the encounter took place near SNL Ground in Sadar police station area. Two policemen have been injured in the gun fight.

50000 Rs के इनामी बदमाश मुकेश ठाकुर द्वारा चेकिंग में गिरफ्तारी के बाद रायफल बरामदगी हेतु जाते समय पुलिसकर्मियों को धक्का देकर,पिस्टल छीनकर फायरिंग की गई #IGRangeAgra व SSP आगरा के नेतृत्व में SOG,सर्विलांस टीम की घेराबंदी व क्रास फायरिंग में बदमाश घायल.S.N अस्पताल मेंं मृत घोषित pic.twitter.com/thElOUc0ua— IG Range Agra (@igrangeagra) August 30, 2021

Confirming the encounter, the official Twitter handle of IG Range Agra posted a photo of the police team.

Thakur was absconding after committing a robbery in Canara Bank in Iradat Nagar of Agra district on February 15 this year. Thakur, accompanied by his accomplices had looted Rs 6.77 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight from the bank and fled from the scene. A few members of his gang were arrested by Rajasthan police earlier but Mukesh was at large. Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Mukesh was arrested by Agra police on Sunday night after a tip off and after interrogation on early Monday morning he was being taken for recovery of the weapon used in the robbery, according to the Police.

As Mukesh opened fire at the police team the policemen retaliated with gunshots in which the wanted criminal was killed on the spot.

