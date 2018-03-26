Wanted for Over 200 Thefts, Kerala Burglar Finally Runs Out of Luck

A notorious burglar, wanted in connection with over 200 cases across Kerala, has finally been arrested.Mariyar Pootham was arrested from a railway track by a special police team as he was preparing to rob houses in Kaloor and Lissy areas in the city, police said, adding he was wanted in over 200 cases.The special team was formed to nab the 53-year-old man, hailing from Colachel in Tamil Nadu, following complaints from various residents' associations.Police had in the past recovered CCTV footage from many areas, showing Pootham holding sharp weapons and getting ready to rob homes.They had made an effort to nab him from his house in Colachel in December last year, but he gave police the slip.Police said Pootham has been a resident of the city for the past 30 years and was in the business of selling scrap items.