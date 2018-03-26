English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wanted for Over 200 Thefts, Kerala Burglar Finally Runs Out of Luck
Kochi: A notorious burglar, wanted in connection with over 200 cases across Kerala, has finally been arrested.
The special team was formed to nab the 53-year-old man, hailing from Colachel in Tamil Nadu, following complaints from various residents' associations.
Police had in the past recovered CCTV footage from many areas, showing Pootham holding sharp weapons and getting ready to rob homes.
They had made an effort to nab him from his house in Colachel in December last year, but he gave police the slip.
Police said Pootham has been a resident of the city for the past 30 years and was in the business of selling scrap items.
