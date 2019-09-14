Wanted for Theft, 58-Year-Old Tripura Man Arrested after 41 Years
Bachu Kaul, a tea garden worker, will be produces in a lower court and the police will seek his judicial custody for seven days.
Image for representation.
Agartala: A 58-year-old man in Tripura, wanted for the last 41 years in a case of theft, has finally been arrested, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a permanent arrest warrant against Bachu Kaul, a tea garden worker, the police arrested him late Friday from the Mekhlipara tea estate area in western Tripura.
"Bachu would be produced in a lower court and we will seek his judicial custody for at least seven days," a police official said.
He said that Bachu along with his father Mohan Kaul had stolen a goat in 1978 from West Tripura district's Ranir Bazar. His father died 18 years ago.
Both the father-son had been declared absconders. "The price of the goat was Rs 45 in 1978 and the proportional value of that goat at the current market price would be over Rs 3,000," the police official claimed.
