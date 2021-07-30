Wanted Gangster Named in Sushil Kumar Case Arrested by Delhi Police

Gangster Kala Jathedi, carrying a cash reward of Rs 7 lakh was arrested by the Delhi Police, official told CNN-News18 on Friday.

Jathedi was wanted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for multiple cases of extortion, murders, arms act, attempt to murder and others.

The criminal was named in the Sushil Kumar case. Olympic medalist Kumar was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old wrestler inside Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later. Officials said Sonu is Jathedi’s nephew.

Jathedi had apparently threatened to kill Kumar, according to the jailed wrestler.

Kumar, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was lodged earlier.

At least 12 accused, including Kumar, were arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, police had said.

Kumar is the ‘main culprit and mastermind’ of the murder, police had said citing electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

