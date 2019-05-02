English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wanted Naxal Commander Gunned Down by Security Forces in Chhattisgarh
He was allegedly involved in the deadly Burkapal attack on April 24, 2017 in Sukma in which 25 security personnel lost their lives.
Representative image.
Loading...
Raipur: A Naxal commander, carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.
The face-off took place in the forest under Kirandul police station area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force (DF) was out on a search operation in the morning, Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak told PTI.
"When the patrolling team was advancing through forest between Perpa and Markamaris villages, around 450 km away from the capital Raipur, it came under fire from a group of ultras that led to the gun-battle," he said.
After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal later identified as Madvi Muiya alias Joga Kunjam (29), was recovered along with a 315 bore gun, he said.
"Kunjam, who was active as a commander of military platoon-24 of Maoists, was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," Nayak said.
He was allegedly involved in the deadly Burkapal attack on April 24, 2017 in Sukma in which 25 security personnel lost their lives, the officer added.
The face-off took place in the forest under Kirandul police station area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force (DF) was out on a search operation in the morning, Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak told PTI.
"When the patrolling team was advancing through forest between Perpa and Markamaris villages, around 450 km away from the capital Raipur, it came under fire from a group of ultras that led to the gun-battle," he said.
After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal later identified as Madvi Muiya alias Joga Kunjam (29), was recovered along with a 315 bore gun, he said.
"Kunjam, who was active as a commander of military platoon-24 of Maoists, was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," Nayak said.
He was allegedly involved in the deadly Burkapal attack on April 24, 2017 in Sukma in which 25 security personnel lost their lives, the officer added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep
- Amazon Summer Sale to Begin on 4 May: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, iPhone X And More
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results