English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wanted Village Head Visits Police Station to Congratulate SHO, Arrested
The Partappur village head, Itwari Singh, who was wanted in two cases, on Wednesday went to Jhinjhana police station to congratulate newly-posted Station House Officer Rajkumar Sharma.
(Representative photo)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Congratulating a police officer proved costly to a village head as he was arrested on the spot for his alleged involvement in an attempt to rape case in Shamli district.
The Partappur village head, Itwari Singh, who was wanted in two cases, on Wednesday went to Jhinjhana police station to congratulate newly-posted Station House Officer Rajkumar Sharma, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.
Sharma said his subordinates informed him that Singh, who was sitting in the police station, was wanted in two cases. On learning this, he immediately arrested him, the SHO added.
Singh was wanted in an attempt to rape case and for attacking a police party, the Circle Officer said.
Also Watch
The Partappur village head, Itwari Singh, who was wanted in two cases, on Wednesday went to Jhinjhana police station to congratulate newly-posted Station House Officer Rajkumar Sharma, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.
Sharma said his subordinates informed him that Singh, who was sitting in the police station, was wanted in two cases. On learning this, he immediately arrested him, the SHO added.
Singh was wanted in an attempt to rape case and for attacking a police party, the Circle Officer said.
Also Watch
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Named International Player of the Year by Barmy Army
- Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire Recalled in India Due to Airbag Defect
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...