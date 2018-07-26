Wanted Village Head Visits Police Station to Congratulate SHO, Arrested

Congratulating a police officer proved costly to a village head as he was arrested on the spot for his alleged involvement in an attempt to rape case in Shamli district.The Partappur village head, Itwari Singh, who was wanted in two cases, on Wednesday went to Jhinjhana police station to congratulate newly-posted Station House Officer Rajkumar Sharma, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.Sharma said his subordinates informed him that Singh, who was sitting in the police station, was wanted in two cases. On learning this, he immediately arrested him, the SHO added.Singh was wanted in an attempt to rape case and for attacking a police party, the Circle Officer said.