WAPCOS Recruitment 2018: 96 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 7th and 8th July 2018
WAPCOS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 96 vacancies for the various posts on Contract basis has begun on the official website - wapcos.gov.in.
WAPCOS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 96 vacancies for the various posts on Contract basis has begun on the official website of Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS), Kolkata - wapcos.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on 7th and 8th July 2018 between 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM and download the prescribed format for application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WAPCOS Limited Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wapcos.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Download ‘CV’ under ‘Advertisement number 5/28/2018/Pers/Kolkata’
Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill the application form and carry it along with other documents as mentioned in the official advertisement at the below mentioned address:
‘WAPCOS Limited, Jalasampad Bhawan, 10th Floor, Salt Lake City, Kolkata-700091,West Bengal
Direct Link - http://www.wapcos.gov.in/Download.aspx?udi=7411&folderName=Job_Advertisement
WAPCOS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 96
Team Leader / Project Manager - 4
Senior Engineer (Civil &PH) - 7
Junior Engineer (Civil & PH) - 45
Infrastructure Engineer - 1
Civil Engineer - 1
Senior Engineer (Electrical) - 5
Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 16
Safety & Labour Welfare Officer - 6
Surveyor - 7
Bridge Design Expert - 1
Structural Engineer - 1
Quantity Surveyor - 1
Electrical Engineer - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement: http://www.wapcos.gov.in/Download.aspx?udi=7422&folderName=Job_Advertisement
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.
