WAPCOS Recruitment 2018: 96 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 7th and 8th July 2018

WAPCOS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 96 vacancies for the various posts on Contract basis has begun on the official website of Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS), Kolkata - wapcos.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on 7th and 8th July 2018 between 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM and download the prescribed format for application form by following the instructions given below:How to apply for WAPCOS Limited Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wapcos.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Download ‘CV’ under ‘Advertisement number 5/28/2018/Pers/Kolkata’Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print outStep 5 – Fill the application form and carry it along with other documents as mentioned in the official advertisement at the below mentioned address:‘WAPCOS Limited, Jalasampad Bhawan, 10th Floor, Salt Lake City, Kolkata-700091,West BengalDirect Link - http://www.wapcos.gov.in/Download.aspx?udi=7411&folderName=Job_Advertisement WAPCOS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 96Team Leader / Project Manager - 4Senior Engineer (Civil &PH) - 7Junior Engineer (Civil & PH) - 45Infrastructure Engineer - 1Civil Engineer - 1Senior Engineer (Electrical) - 5Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 16Safety & Labour Welfare Officer - 6Surveyor - 7Bridge Design Expert - 1Structural Engineer - 1Quantity Surveyor - 1Electrical Engineer - 1Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:Official Advertisement: http://www.wapcos.gov.in/Download.aspx?udi=7422&folderName=Job_Advertisement Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.