Waqf Board Land Worth Millions Confiscated in Kerala

The Waqf Board’s assets in Kerala worth million were confiscated. More than 50 acres of Waqf land in the name of Thathoor Juma Masjid in Kozhikode has been encroached upon by private individuals and church officials.

Of the 77 acres of Waqf land, only 20 acres remain at present. Despite the Vigilance Officer submitting a report on it, the Waqf Board did not budge.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and some religious organisations have been agitating against the decision to leave the appointment of the Waqf Board to the Public Service Commission (PSC). Ironically, the Waqf Board has turned a blind eye to the land encroachment issue, despite numerous news reports on misappropriation of crores worth Waqf Board assets being reported over the years.

In 1961, Waqf Board was approached to register 75 acres of land under the Thathoor Juma Masjid in Kozhikode. On the same day, the Masjid committee submitted a letter to the Waqf Board stating that more than 50 acres had been encroached upon and should be evacuated. The aggression continued unabated despite constant pleas. The encroachers, in the meantime, took their share of land and got it sold off. This in turn triggered some locals to start fighting to get their property back.

According to the report submitted by the Poolacode Village Officer in 2005 on the location of Thathoor Juma Masjid, it is reported that 77 acres of land belong to Waqf and now only 20 acres and 21 cents are in possession.

This is mentioned in a letter from the Kozhikode District Collector to Waqf Board in 2015. The letter said the encroachers were not allowing officials to enter the Waqf land in Thathoor or verify the documents and that police assistance was needed to survey the land. But the Waqf Board did not relent.

In 2017, the Kozhikode Vigilance DySP reported the names of the land grabbers but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, the encroachers managed to mitigate the land encroachment issue to a tree felling case. Even though the Waqf Board had ordered action against the culprits in the case, it too remained on paper.

“There are widespread irregularities on Waqf land and efforts are being made to address them," said TK Hamza, chairman of the Waqf Board.

