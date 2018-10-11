Video Wall

Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman on #MeToo

Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman on #MeToo

War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning

Watch the video to know how Punjab is gearing up to tackle the situation this year.

News18.com

First published: October 11, 2018, 3:35 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Every year around the festive season air in North India becomes toxic. A major source of pollution is Stubble burning in Haryana ,Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Estimates say 15 million tonnes of paddy straw are burnt every season. National Green Tribunal has banned stubble burning in 5 North Indian States. In 2017, Delhi's air quality index went up to 486 while the acceptable level is just 50.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...