War in Ukraine: Google Bomb Shelters, India's Advice to Citizens; MEA Planning Other Means of Evacuation

In its third advisory to Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, India said they must google bomb shelters if faced with a dire situation. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday issued the advisory and also addressed those stranded without a place to stay. Earlier in the day, the embassy had said it was making alternative arrangements to evacuate Indians after Ukrainian airspace was closed and special flights to Kyiv from India had to be cancelled.

Back in India, the ministry of external affairs also said it is planning alternative measures to evacuate close to 18,000 Indians, including students, from Ukraine after the country closed its airspace. Union minister of state for external affairs and parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan said the MEA was taking all steps.

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Advertisement

In a tweet from the official Twitter account of Embassy of India in capital Kyiv, India said, “Third Advisory to all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine. @MEAIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi @DDNewslive @DDNewsHindi @DDNational @PMOIndia"

In its third advisory, the Indian embassy stated, “As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up."

The advisory also stated, “We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros."

The advisory further asked Indian nationals to be “aware of your surroundings", and to not leave their residence and carry their official documents at all times.

Muraleedharan said, “At a time when there is a threat of war, we tried to put more flights in service and bring back those willing to return. But since airspace in Ukraine has been closed, we have stopped measures to bring back Indians via flights."

He added, “We are planning alternative measures to bring back Indians. The ministry of external affairs has decided to send more diplomats to this area to help the Indian embassy.”

Muraleedharan further said it was the central government’s aim is to ensure the safety of all Indians, and for that all measures were being planned.

“I spoke to some Malayali students there over phone. The students in southern areas of Ukraine, where there are issues, are concerned. They have let us know that they are getting food, water and electricity,” he said.

Reiterating the Indian embassy’s words, Muraleedharan requested Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine not to panic. “What I have to tell students and parents is not to panic, the central government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq,” he said, adding, “the central government will be able to ensure safety of Indians, there is no doubt on that.”

Advertisement

The MEA has expanded the control room and sent out more telephone numbers. After Russia launched the attack on Ukraine, the government of India launched helpline numbers and set up a control room in Delhi to provide information and assistance to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for students and nationals. The Embassy of India in Kyiv said it was closely monitoring the situation and, on February 22, had issued an advisory asking students to leave the European country temporarily and not to wait for directions from universities. But, high airfare and lack of clarity from universities were among reasons why students are still stuck there.

MEA control room: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). It can also be reached via email at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Embassy of India in Ukraine 24-hour helpline: 380 997300428 and 380 997300483. Reach through email at cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in and official website is eoiukraine.gov.in.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.