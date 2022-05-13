War in Ukraine: Indian Embassy to Resume Its Operation from Kyiv on May 17

India on Friday said that its embassy in war-hit Ukraine would resume its operation from the capital city Kyiv from May 17. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the embassy was temporarily relocated and operating from Poland’s Warsaw city since March 13.

“The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from May 17," the MEA said.

The decision to resume operation of the embassy from Kyiv came amid decisions by several Western powers to reopen their missions in the Ukrainian capital. India had decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country, including the Russian military offensive around Kyiv.

India relocated the embassy after bringing back over 20,000 of its nationals from across Ukraine under its evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ that was launched on February 26 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

India Abstains in UNHRC Resolution

Meanwhile, India abstained in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution on the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression, in which the Council reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of military hostilities. The Geneva-based Council on Thursday closed its 34th special session after adopting the resolution. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 33 in favour, China and Eritrea voting against and 12 abstentions, including India, Armenia, Bolivia, Cameroon, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, Sudan, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Since January this year, India has abstained on procedural votes and draft resolutions in the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council that deplored Russian aggression against Ukraine.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, at the session said that India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent. “We remain deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in Ukraine. We have constantly called for immediate cessation of violence and an urgent end to hostilities," he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated this in his interactions with global leaders, including the leaderships of Russia and Ukraine. India continues to believe that pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way out, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

