Ukrainian Forces Fighting Russian Army Outside Kyiv; Bridge Blown To Deter Invasion

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Latest Updates Day 2: Russian president Vladimir Putin ramped up his offensive on Ukraine as his forces encircled Kyiv. Ukrainian army officials said that they are fighting Russian forces in Kyiv.

Deputy defence minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar said Russian forces have captured an armoured vehicle of the Ukrainian forces and are entering Kyiv flanked by Russian tanks.

News agency the Associated Press reported that a bridge across a river had been destroyed in the area of Ivankiv, about 60 kilometres from Kyiv to thwart the Russian army. Reports also highlighted that Russian flags were raised at Kherson at an administrative building. Widespread fighting between both parties were also reported from Kharkiv.

A report by news agency AFP said that Ukrainians scurried for safety as Russian forces targeted Kyiv’s Obolonsky area. Sounds of small arms being fired were heard in Obolonsky as well. Oblonsky lies north of Kyiv.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian forces are outnumbered on several fronts but they are fighting the Russian army on all those fronts.

Renewed Russian aggression rattled Kyiv as Russian tanks from Belarus and Ukraine’s east accompanied with airstrikes and missile strikes struck Kyiv. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier said that Russian airstrikes struck a civilian building in Kyiv, injuring three and leaving one person in critical condition. Ukrainian interior minister aide Gerashchenko said that the attacks could have been caused by ballistic or cruise missiles.

