War in Ukraine: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Govts Urge Centre to Bring Students Stranded in Ukraine Safely

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified with more bombings and shelling of explosives, the governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday made fervent appeals again to the Centre for safe airlifting of their people and students from Ukraine.

Heart-wrenching scenes were seen in the areas under Russian attacks and several fearful students and youths kept making video calls to their parents and families in India about the life-threatening situation. Most of the Telugu students are pursuing MBBS and other courses in Ukraine and are now gripped in the panic of bomb attacks by the Russian government. Ukraine’s airports and railway stations are under attack, inciting fear among Indians in general and Telugu people are seeking immediate response and help from respective state and central governments.

Consequently, the parents and families in several districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states have pressed a panic button. They have been appealing to the state governments and the Centre for the safe return of their children.

Through video calls, several students pursuing medical and other courses expressed helplessness that they could not get groceries, water, food and essentials amid critical war conditions. This is only adding to the woes of the families in several districts of two Telugu states, where the parents are repeatedly appealing to the governments for the safe return of their loved ones from Ukraine.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked the Centre to bring safely the people and students of the state stranded in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Rao urged Jaishankar to arrange special flights to bring back people.

The minister said that the government has decided to bear all air expenses to bring students from Ukraine safely. KTR exuded confidence that the Centre and External Affairs Ministry officials will take necessary action to airlift them safely.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Jaishankar for the safe return of the people of his state. As the Chief Minister expressed concern regarding the same, Jaishankar gave assurances to him and vowed to bring his people back.

The Centre has begun the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. The officials have move about 5,000 people out of 20,000.

Meanwhile, both chief secretaries of Telangana Somesh Kumar and Sameer Sharma of Andhra Pradesh held separate review meetings with the concerned officials. They also set up special helpline desks at BRKR Bhavan Secretariat in Hyderabad, in Tadepally, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh and their respective offices in Delhi. The concerned officials received calls from students in Ukraine and are taking measures to bring them safely, according to sources.

