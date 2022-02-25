CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » War in Ukraine: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Speaks to Jaishankar, Calls for Collective Response
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Speaks to Jaishankar, Calls for Collective Response

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Image: Reuters)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Image: Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a "strong collective response" to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a “strong collective response" to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," the State Department said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 25, 2022, 07:34 IST