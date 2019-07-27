Will Not Come Under Any Pressure Where National Security is Concerned, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Sending out a clear message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that victory in the Kargil war was a symbol of India's might and its security will remain impregnable with the dedication of the armed forces.

"Development is possible only if the country is secure. We will not come under any pressure when it comes to national security," Modi said at an event here marking the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war.

"The Kargil victory was a symbol of India's might, determination, and capability," Modi said, with several military personnel and ex-servicemen present at the event. "Wars are fought not by governments but by the whole country. The Kargil victory still inspires the whole country... Kargil was the victory of every Indian."

Referring to Pakistan, Modi said some countries were resorting to proxy war to spread terrorism and the time has come for united global efforts to deal with it. He added that Pakistan had tried to redraw the boundaries in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure, but the Indian security forces had defeated its evil design.

"I had visited Kargil when war was at its peak. It was like a pilgrimage to me," he said.

On the modernisation of armed forces, Modi said the time has come to ensure unity among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

(With inputs from PTI)