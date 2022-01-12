War Last Resort but will Come Out Victorious if there's a Conflict with China, Says Army Chief Gen Naravane

In the last two years, the Indian Army has been able to meet the challenges of Covid-19, standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, as well as a proxy war, said chief of army staff General MM Naravane. He said it was difficult to gauge the situation on the Line of Actual Control but India will come out “victorious" no matter what. “It is difficult to say if the situation on LAC will escalate. War is the last resort, but we are ready for anything thrown at us. We will come out victorious," Gen Naravane told CNN-News18 on the possibility of an escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The army chief was addressing a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of Army Day on January 15. Referring to the Nagaland killings, he said the army will take appropriate action as the law of the land was paramount. He added that standard operating procedures (SOP) will also be revised after the inquiry into the incident at Nagaland’s Mon district, and that the report was expected in a day or two.

Talking more about the Indian army’s stand on the eastern Ladakh crisis, Gen Naravane said the army will continue to deal with the Chinese PLA in a firm and resolute manner, and that it was maintaining the highest level of operational preparedness in the region. “The threat by no means has reduced", he said, adding, “we have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time engaging with the Chinese PLA through dialogue."

Referring to China’s new land boundary law and its military ramifications, the army chief said talks with China were on. “This shows that we can can resolve differences through dialogue. The Chinese border law won’t have a bearing on our bilateral ties. Our agreements and protocols with China predate this law," he added.

Asked about the 14th round of military talks with China that began on Wednesday, he said India was hopeful of resolving issues at patrolling point 15 (Hot Springs).

The 14th round of corps commander talks is yet another bid to end the ongoing standoff on the LAC. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops in the sensitive sector. Amid strained relations between the two countries following a deadly clash at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, both sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from Pangong lake’s North and South banks in February last year following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

(With PTI inputs)

