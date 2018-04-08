English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
War on Terror in Jammu and Kashmir Entered Decisive Phase: Deputy CM Nirmal Singh
We have entered into a decisive phase in this war (on terror) the reaction (from the ground and across the border) was on the expected line but we are in control (of the situation), Singh on Saturday told reporters at a function here.
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh has criticised separatists for maintaining silence over killing of innocent people by ultras and said the fight against terrorism has entered a decisive phase in the state.
He also opposed a dialogue with separatists who "stay silent when innocent people are killed and give a call for strike when terrorists are eliminated".
We have entered into a decisive phase in this war (on terror) the reaction (from the ground and across the border) was on the expected line but we are in control (of the situation), Singh on Saturday told reporters at a function here.
He said those ready to surrender are given an opportunity to live a peaceful life but those adamant to fight are meeting their end.
Thirteen terrorists were eliminated (in a single day in south Kashmir on Sunday last) and another surrendered. It is not because of the weak policy, the deputy chief minister said.
The Opposition wants the government to initiate dialogue, he said, adding "(I want to ask) with whom. Those who are killing innocents or with those who are provoking youth for stone pelting through Hawala funding.
When an innocent is killed, the Hurriyat (separatist camp) maintains silence but when a terrorist is eliminated, it gives strike call, he said.
The deputy chief minister accused the opposition of doing politics over its demand for holding of dialogue with separatists and Pakistan. He said the government was dealing strictly with terrorists and to silence Pakistani guns along the borders.
However, the appointment of special representative on Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma is meant to involve those who are seeking solution of the problems through peaceful means, Singh said.
The deputy chief minister said Pakistan and terrorists are demoralised due to the successes of the security forces and the frequent cross-border firing is an indication of this.
Pakistan is frustrated and so is its media and terrorists, he said, adding the Centre has extended the olive branch repeatedly to Pakistan but when it failed to understand the language of peace, we started reciprocating in the same language it understands.
Contrary to the stand of the previous UPA government, he said the Narendra Modi government has time and again extended the hand of friendship to the neighbouring country.
What we got Uri and Pathankot (terror attacks). Then we carried out the surgical strike If anyone wants peace, we will extend hand of friendship but if our peace move is sabotaged, we will not reciprocate with talks as terror and talks cannot go together, he said.
On April 1, security forces had gunned down 13 militants, including those responsible for the brutal killing of Lieutenant Umar Fayaz, in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of several Army jawans and civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Also Watch
He also opposed a dialogue with separatists who "stay silent when innocent people are killed and give a call for strike when terrorists are eliminated".
We have entered into a decisive phase in this war (on terror) the reaction (from the ground and across the border) was on the expected line but we are in control (of the situation), Singh on Saturday told reporters at a function here.
He said those ready to surrender are given an opportunity to live a peaceful life but those adamant to fight are meeting their end.
Thirteen terrorists were eliminated (in a single day in south Kashmir on Sunday last) and another surrendered. It is not because of the weak policy, the deputy chief minister said.
The Opposition wants the government to initiate dialogue, he said, adding "(I want to ask) with whom. Those who are killing innocents or with those who are provoking youth for stone pelting through Hawala funding.
When an innocent is killed, the Hurriyat (separatist camp) maintains silence but when a terrorist is eliminated, it gives strike call, he said.
The deputy chief minister accused the opposition of doing politics over its demand for holding of dialogue with separatists and Pakistan. He said the government was dealing strictly with terrorists and to silence Pakistani guns along the borders.
However, the appointment of special representative on Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma is meant to involve those who are seeking solution of the problems through peaceful means, Singh said.
The deputy chief minister said Pakistan and terrorists are demoralised due to the successes of the security forces and the frequent cross-border firing is an indication of this.
Pakistan is frustrated and so is its media and terrorists, he said, adding the Centre has extended the olive branch repeatedly to Pakistan but when it failed to understand the language of peace, we started reciprocating in the same language it understands.
Contrary to the stand of the previous UPA government, he said the Narendra Modi government has time and again extended the hand of friendship to the neighbouring country.
What we got Uri and Pathankot (terror attacks). Then we carried out the surgical strike If anyone wants peace, we will extend hand of friendship but if our peace move is sabotaged, we will not reciprocate with talks as terror and talks cannot go together, he said.
On April 1, security forces had gunned down 13 militants, including those responsible for the brutal killing of Lieutenant Umar Fayaz, in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of several Army jawans and civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|23
|20
|24
|67
|2
|England
|17
|17
|6
|40
|3
|Canada
|7
|11
|8
|26
|5
|Scotland
|4
|6
|8
|18
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|3
|3
|2
|8
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation