Ward Boy Arrested For Attempting To Rape 59-Year-Old Covid-19 Positive Woman

A ward boy was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 59-year-old Covid-19 positive woman at a private hospital in Gwalior.

The incident took place at a private hospital under Kampoo thana on late on Sunday evening. The victim’s family alleged that the hospital management after their complaint did not take any action and instead assaulted them.

The ward boy was booked under sections 376 and 354 of the IPC.

One of the family members of the victim accused the police of delaying the FIR. It was also alleged that the ward boy and hospital staff assaulted the family members of the victim. “My niece’s treatment was also stopped by the hospital,” said victim’s brother-in-law.

The family said that the woman is admitted in the private hospital after testing Covid-19 positive and was on oxygen support. The ward boy molested the women on couple of occasions on Saturday.

He fled the scene when the woman raised an alarm and later called up her family.

(Inputs Sushil Kaushik, Gwalior)

