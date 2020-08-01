Ward Boy Arrested For Molesting Covid-19 Patient in Pune Hospital
Representative image.
The accused entered the ICU on Friday evening, tried to make sexual advances and sought the woman patient's number. When she tried to shoo him away, he molested her.
PTI Pune
Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
A 40-year-old ward boy was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient in a private hospital, police said on Saturday.
The accused entered the ICU on Friday evening, tried to make sexual advances and sought the woman patient's number, and when she tried to shoo him away, he molested her, a Hadapsar police station official said.
"The accused left after a female staffer entered the ICU. The victim narrated the incident to her kin after which a police complaint was filed. The man was arrested under section 354 of IPC," he informed.
