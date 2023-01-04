‘Warden Makes Us Clean Toilets, Cuts Power Supply’: Bengaluru Hostel Girls Allege Harassment

Students of Bengaluru’s Backward Class and Minority Girls hostel in Rajarajeshwari nagar have alleged harassment and ill treatment by hostel warden. The issue came to light when they approached Congress MLA Soumya Reddy seeking help after the taluk officials didn’t pay heed. CNN-News18 reached out to social welfare minister Srinivas Kota Pujari and is yet to receive a response.

The girls alleged that they were forced to clean toilets with bare hands and also cook their own food. The warden also restricted the students from using the lift and cut off power supply when the students did so.

Following the complaint, Reddy took to Twitter to share the exploitation and treatment the students faced and wrote to social welfare minister of Karnataka to intervene and take necessary action against erring officials.

The girls further alleged that the warden demanded expensive gifts on their return to hostel from their vacation.

“They make us clean toilets, cut power, talk in a vulgar way to us. The warden gets her husband and children to the hostel, letting them take a bath here and take food from here. If we raise our voice, they threaten to cancel our admission,” said a student at the hostel.

The students also alleged that they were denied soap kits which they were entitled to from the government.

Reddy attacked the state government over the incident.

