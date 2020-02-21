Take the pledge to vote

Waris Pathan Pulled Up by Owaisi for Controversial CAA Speech, Gets Gag Order Till Further Notice

A video of Waris Pathan allegedly saying 15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore went viral on Thursday, triggering a backlash from the BJP which said such threats do not work in new India.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Waris Pathan Pulled Up by Owaisi for Controversial CAA Speech, Gets Gag Order Till Further Notice
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. (PTI Image)

Bengaluru: One day after a video showed AIMIM leader Waris Pathan allegedly making socially divisive remarks at a rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi pulled up Pathan for his speech.

Top sources in the AIMIM told News18 the party has taken a stern view of the Pathan’s remarks. “Party doesn't approve of his comments. He is a habitual offender who needs to mend his ways,” a source said.

The source added that Owaisi pulled up the party spokesperson and barred from giving statements to the media until party decides otherwise.

A video of Pathan allegedly saying 15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore went viral on Thursday, triggering a backlash from the BJP which said such threats do not work in new India.

He purportedly made these comments while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi on February 16. "We have to move together. We have to take Azadi (freedom), things that we don't get by asking, we have to take it by force, remember it," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader can be purportedly heard saying in Hindi.

"Now time has come, we are told that we have sent our mothers and sisters in the front and were sitting covered in blanket...only our lionesses have come out and you are already sweating, understand what will happen if we come together. (We may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it," he is heard saying.

Pathan is said to be referring to the criticism against women, who are protesting against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Hitting out at Pathan, the BJP's Karnataka unit said such threats do not work in new India. "Hiding behind children and women, legends are seeking "Azadi."

What more Azadi do they want? Aren't they enjoying every kind of Azadi since 1947? Waris Pathan and other leaders of AIMIM should come out of their Aurangzeb's World. These threats don't work in #NewIndia," it tweeted.

