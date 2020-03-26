Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Warm Welcome and Food Put to Rest Former Covid-19 Patients' Fear of Boycott on Homecoming

Maharashtra has so far recorded 124 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 15 have been cured and four have died of the infection.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Warm Welcome and Food Put to Rest Former Covid-19 Patients' Fear of Boycott on Homecoming
A man shows his hand which was stamped by airport authorities as he was advised for home quarantine after he arrived from overseas, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: It was an anxious homecoming for an elderly couple from Mumbai, who was recently discharged after being cured of COVID-19 infection.

The senior citizens from the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar had tested positive for coronavirus, following their return from a trip abroad.

The couple was worried about how neighbours and others in the locality would treat them on their return, but their fears were put to rest soon enough.

"We were treated well. Everyone enquired about our wellbeing while maintaining a safe distance," the couple said.

BMC officials had already sanitised the house before they entered the premises.

"People in the society even offered us food and help for the next 14 days, as we have to remain under home quarantine," they said.

Meanwhile, a brother-sister duo, who was discharged on Tuesday, also had a similar experience.

The duo, who had a history of foreign travel, tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago.

"We were constantly using our phones for latest updates on the pandemic. We were worried about our neighbours' reaction and scared that we may be ostracised," the woman said.

It was a big relief when people waved and seemed genuinely happy, she said.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 124 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 15 have been cured and four have died of the infection.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram