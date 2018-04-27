Warm Welcome, High Tea and CJI for Companion: Indu Malhotra's First Day as SC Judge

Amid all the controversies surrounding her elevation to the Supreme Court as a judge, Indu Malhotra received a warm welcome by her fellow judges in the top court on Friday.She was ardently received in the judges' lounge at 10.15 am when she walked in with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra before she was to be sworn in.Her presence enlivened the atmosphere as all judges welcomed her affectionately.The CJI moved with her, making her comfortable while the other judges greeted Malhotra with warm smiles.Sources told CNN-News18 that a few judges said it candidly to Malhotra that they were extremely glad to have another sister judge on the bench and that the controversy relating to non-elevation of Justice KM Joseph had nothing to do with her.After the customary morning tea in the judges' lounge, she was walked to the Court number 1, where the CJI administered her the oath of office at 10.30 am.Following the swearing in ceremony, Justice Malhotra, along with her family members, were welcomed in the judges' lounge for the high tea. Judges greeted and congratulated her family members too.Later, Justice Malhotra, in line with the tradition of the Court whereby a new judge sits in court number 1 on his or her first day, sat with the CJI in a three-judge bench.Justice Malhotra's elevation got mired in a controversy after the central government segregated Justice Joseph for appointment and cleared only her name.A day before her swearing in, there was even a plea made by some SC lawyers to stay her appointment until the government clears the other name.But the CJI had put his foot down, saying it was "unimaginable" and "inconceivable" to seek stay of her warrant of appointment.