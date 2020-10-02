Warner Wins Toss, Opts To Bat Against CSK

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match, here on Friday. CSK, coming into the match after a seven-day break, have made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Josh Hazlewood, replacing them with Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is making a record 194th IPL appearance in today’s contest, surpassing his teammate Suresh Raina (193). SRH are unchanged.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur. Surisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed.

