'Was Anyone among Your Kin a Freedom Fighter?' Kamal Nath Targets PM Modi over Nationalism

Bhopal: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party for teaching nationalism to Congress and Sevadal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name anyone among his kin who was a freedom fighter.

“Have you ever heard Modiji speak on issues of women, youth and farmers. They always keep preaching the Congress on nationalism. I urge Modiji to name anyone from his party who took part in the freedom struggle. At least name anyone among his kin who was a freedom fighter. And they teach us nationalism,” Nath said addressing the Seva Dal national training camp in Bhopal on Thursday.

Criticising legislations like NRC and CAA, he said, “Whenever you would approach authorities for registration under NRC, they would seek to know your religion and would ask for evidence to prove it.”

“In NRC and CAA, what is more worrying is that which is not written in these acts rather than what’s there in the scripted form,” the senior politician said.

Responding to Nath's comments, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "We condemn tweets today by Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath about PM Narendra Modi, asking whether his great parents and parents were freedom fighters. They were not part of political movement. They were earning livelihood by selling tea."

"Breaking the hold of dynasty politics, Modiji became the prime minister and because of this the Congress is unable to bear his feat," the minister said.

