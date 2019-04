Was Asked Over Phone to Press Button, Confesses Hizbul Militant Who Targeted CRPF Convoy in Banihal

The suspected suicide bomber, who was arrested on Monday for trying to target a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway two days ago, has said that he was asked over phone to explode the paramilitary vehicle."I was asked on phone to explode the convoy. My task was to drive the car and press the switch. I pressed the button while I was in the car. I was alone when I did it," he was quoted as saying by ANI.Owais Amin Rather, a resident of Wail village of Shopian district, was arrested by a joint search party of police and the Army while he was trying to flee towards the Valley aboard a passenger vehicle, Sajad Sarwar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Banihal said.A CRPF vehicle had suffered slight damage when a Santro car went up in flames after an explosion at Tethar village, 7 kms from Banihal, shortly after a Jammu-bound convoy crossed the Jawahar Tunnel on Saturday.The driver of the private vehicle managed to flee before the fire engulfed the vehicle and turned it into a mangled heap of iron.The officer said Rather was booked under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) and 124 (sedition), besides under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities Act. letter recovered from the scene had identified the driver as Hizbul Mujahideen operative Owais Amin, who mentioned his intention to carry out a February 14 Pulwama type terror attack. The attack had left 40 CRPF personnel dead after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist drove an explosive-laden vehicle and targeted the security personnel.