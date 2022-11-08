'Was Asked to Pay for Goa, Punjab Polls': Amid AAP's 'BJP Conspiracy' Charge, Conman Sukesh's 3rd Letter

In a third letter released by Sukesh Chandrashekar, the conman has alleged that he was forced to bring “over 20 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the Aam Aadmi Party. He further alleged that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain asked him to pay money to AAP for Goa and Punjab elections. Chandrashekhar is lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital for a Rs 200-crore money laundering case — the same matter in which the Enforcement Directorate has named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Chandrashekhar asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders to stop the drama of not knowing him. He dismissed AAP’s allegations that he is trying to malign the image of Kejriwal, Jain and the party on the behest of the BJP ahead of Delhi MCD elections.

The Kejriwal-led party has said that the BJP is making “desperate attempts to deflect attention” from the election in Gujarat and the Morbi bridge collapse there on October 30, in which 135 people died.

Several AAP leaders have reiterated the charge that the BJP is behind the letters as it is “in panic” ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat and municipal polls in Delhi in which “it can foresee a defeat”.

“Sukesh Chandrashekhar has become the BJP’s star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On the other hand, BJP’s Sambit Patra has said, “It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of a thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain.”

