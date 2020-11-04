Was Doing My Job, Says ‘Kitabon Wali Didi’ Featured in PM's Mann Ki Baat for Inculcating Reading Habits

Since 1998, Usha Dubey has been teaching school students in Waidhan town of Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. Dubey was one of the Covid-19 warriors whose efforts were lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 70th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on October 25.

Dubey has been actively involved in inculcating reading habits among local kids in Baidhan especially during the Covid-19 triggered lockdown. She used to visit children with her mobile library mounted on her two-wheeler and allowed them to pass time while reading. As part of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra initiative- a Dept of School Education entity, Dubey who teaches at Shashkiya Purva Madhyamil Vidyalaya Harraipurva also visited localities to teach groups of students.

Dubey spoke to News18.com and narrated her feelings after PM Modi lauded her efforts.

Q. How did you learn that you were mentioned by the PM in Mann Ki Baat?

I had no idea about my name being featured in Mann ki Baat even after the episode was aired on October 25. After the PM's address a local media person informed me that my name and work was discussed in the national address. It was a pleasant surprise and I express gratitude to our Prime Minister to have applauded my humble attempts.

Q. How did it feel to be discussed by none other than PM himself for your work?

I was overwhelmed that my efforts were discussed at national level. I am only doing my duty as a teacher since 2014, going among students during summer vacation and engaging them in creative activities like painting but this time, I went with books. Even the district collector conveyed his congratulatory message while Dept of Education officials had greeted me for bringing fame for the district.

Q. How did you reach among these students?

I teach in a government school, students weren’t regular there due to their family problems and then I started visiting their localities to teach them. Their parents were impressed with my dedication and began sending their wards regularly and meanwhile, I also kept my association with these kids.

Q. How does the mobile library function?

I had started visiting kids in local areas by taking books in a bag but later in August, I got a stand tagged to my Scooty for carrying books as I thought books in an organised form will attract kids even more. I carry poetry, stories, and other books and students study them regularly at any commonplace.

. Q. Weren’t you and your family afraid of Covid-19 virus during lockdown?

Yes, my family was a bit scared over the virus threat but seeing my passion and the cause I was associated with, they all supported me throughout.