'Was Factually Correct': Under Fire, Ravi Shankar Prasad Withdraws Remark Dismissing State of Economy

New Delhi: After receiving backlash for dismissing the state of the economy by comparing it to box office collections, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday withdrew his comments.

"I was also told that on October 2, which is observed as one of the national holidays, three Hindi movies garnered Rs. 120 crore business on that day. Unless the economy is sound in the country how can only three movies collected so much business in a single day?" Prasad had said on Saturday drawing the ire of several critics including Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

A day later, he took to Twitter to seemingly explain his comment. "My comments made yesterday in Mumbai about 3 films making ₹120 Cr in a single day- the highest ever, was a factually correct statement," he said in the first of a series of tweets.

My comments made yesterday in Mumbai about 3 films making ₹120 Cr in a single day- the highest ever, was a factually correct statement. I had stated this as I was in Mumbai- the film capital of India. ...(1/4) pic.twitter.com/RL62YhjpZt — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 13, 2019

Prasad then goes onto say that he is proud of the film industry which provides employment to lakhs of people. He then blames the media for "twisting" the comment out of context.

"Entire video of my media interaction is available on social media. Yet I regret to note that one party of my statement has been completely twisted out of context. Being a sensitive person I withdraw this comment," he concluded.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had taken a jibe at Ravi Shankar Prasad over his comment linking Indian economy's health with box office colleciton of Bollywood films by calling it "Pra-sad index".

