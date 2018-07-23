Was Given Shocks at Indrani's Behest to Prove I Was Mentally Unstable, Says Sheena Bora's Brother

Sheena Bora’s brother Mikhail deposed against his mother Indrani Mukerjea before a special CBI court on Monday in his sister’s murder trial.Mikhail told the court that Indrani had forced his grandparents living in Guwahati to legally adopt him and Sheena when he was very young and also got him admitted to a hospital in Mumbai to prove that he was mentally unstable.He said his grandparents were living off the rent from a guest house and were financially unstable. He told the court, “One day we saw a newspaper report about Indrani and Peter [Mukerjea]’s marriage. We wrote a letter to her after which she called us to Kolkata.”In Kolkata, Indrani told her children that she was financially stable and had a husband and child and they should now address her as sister and not mother.She also agreed to help them financially and told Mikhail that she had got him admitted to a school in Bengaluru.Mikhail said he studied in that school till Class 11 and was later asked to visit Indrani in Mumbai. He said, “I went to Mumbai and Shyamvar Rai [Indrani’s driver who turned approver] came to receive me at the airport. He took me to a hotel and Indrani asked me to stay there for the night and said she would pick me up the next day. The next day, we went to the INX office and she introduced me to Sanjeev Khanna [Indrani’s former husband] as her brother.”Mikhail added that Khanna took him to a discotheque and gave him a few drinks after which he fell unconscious. He told the court that when he came to his senses, his hands and legs were tied and a few people gave him injections.“Later, five-six doctors came together and one of them told me that my sister Indrani admitted me to Masina hospital. I was admitted there on the grounds that I take drugs. The doctor told me Indrani will come after one-and-a-half months after which they will decide the course of action.“I was tortured for a month, given electric shocks, kept tied and lived in a confined space. I did not take drugs. This was done by Indrani to prove I'm insane and unstable so that people won't believe if I reveal that she is my mother and not sister,” Mikhail told the court. The deposition will continue on Tuesday.Sheena Bora, an executive working for Mumbai Metro One based in Mumbai, went missing on April 24, 2012. In August 2015, Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested over an illegal arms case, spilled the beans on Sheena’s murder following which Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna were arrested by the Mumbai police. In November 2015, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested by the CBI.