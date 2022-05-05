Was Hardeek Joshi's Fiancee Akshaya Deodhar in Relationship With Suyash Tilak?

Marathi actors Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar, earlier this month on May 3, got engaged. The two met on the sets of the show ‘Tujyat Jeev Rangala’, which aired for five years.

Hardeek and Akshaya had shared adorable pictures from their engagement ceremony on social media, which left fans in awe. The to-be bride and groom looked lovely in the colour coordinated attires.

But did you know that Akshaya had a rumoured affair with actor Suyash Tilak? A few years ago, Akshaya made headlines for sharing romantic pics with Suyash. Reportedly, the two were dating but they never made their relationship public or spoke about it in public.

Rumours were rife as Akshaya used to share pictures with Suyash while enjoying dinner or travelling on social media. Now, as the actor is in news for her engagement with Hardeek, netizens have pulled out some old photographs from the dump. Akshaya and Suyash’s old pictures are doing rounds on social media.

After parting ways, the two moved on in life. While Suyash is now happily married to Aayushi Bhave, Akshaya is looking forward to her wedding with Hardeek Joshi. Interestingly, Suyash got married last year on October 21, 2021, and six months later, Akshaya got engaged to Hardeek.

While speaking to ETimes, Hardeek expressed his happiness of beginning the new phase of his life. “We have known each other as friends for years because of our show that ran for around five years,” the actor said, mentioning that the two understand each other well.

Hardeek is happy to have found a perfect companion in Akshaya. Sharing details about the proposal, the actor said that soon after their show got over, he proposed to her - and Akshaya said yes. “Akshaya is a wonderful human being, and she is far more mature than I am. Our onscreen pairing got so much love, and I am sure our fans are happy to see us getting together in real life too,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.