Was Illegally Confined During Emergency for 17 Months, Covid Confinement Totally Different: V-P Venkaiah Naidu

Ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, scheduled to begin next month, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu shared with CNN-News18 the elaborate plans in the works to ensure the proceedings are conducted safely and efficiently amid the Covid-19 crisis. He also disclosed the routines and approaches he has followed to keep himself and his family away from harm while staying physically and mentally fit during the lockdown.

Edited excerpts:

You are a very busy person generally. How have you kept yourself busy in this whole lockdown?

Covid-19 is a reality and accordingly I have reset my mind and planned my daily activities. As a matter of fact, I enjoy a packed and hectic schedule. Visiting places, meeting and greeting people, talking to them and spending time with them is my passion. Except meeting physically, I am trying to do everything possible to remain connected with people.

The first thing is to reset the mind to the new situation, which I have done.

Although I was confined wrongfully for about seventeen-and-a-half months during the Emergency, this confinement is altogether different. It is a fact that I too was initially worried. But because of my determination, reorienting the life was not difficult.

I wake up early and do half an hour of walking and another 30 minutes of yoga to keep myself physically fit. I also play badminton with my personal staff—driver, cook, PA and others who are available at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. My wife, Smt Usha Naidu, accompanies me during my walks daily. We also do gardening and focus on growing organic vegetables.

Later, I read 18 newspapers in English, Hindi and Telugu. I also focus on reading articles to acquaint myself with various viewpoints and enrich my knowledge on men and matters.

Soon after I wake up, I listen to devotional songs like Annamacharya keertans and old Telugu film songs before having a cup of green tea.

Then, my wife and I plan the activities for the day, including food for the day and food for thought.

Later, I attend to telephone calls and convey my greetings on important occasions to MPs, important political and public personalities. Then I take up public activities like attending virtual conferences...well, virtual conferences have become the new normal. In a way, it helps me to reconnect with people which I missed initially and also makes the organisers of the conference happy because of my participation in their events despite the pandemic.

The lockdown also provided an opportunity to sit back and reflect on life, to introspect on what has been achieved and what needs to be done. I also utilised the time to connect telephonically with people in various walks of life and across the political spectrum. This is the new normal to which I became accustomed to.

In fact, I had embarked upon ‘mission connect’ during which I made telephone calls to all my friends, long-time associates, relatives and journalists, among others. I also spoke to spiritual leaders belonging to different religions and spiritual organisations —Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsees, Arya Samajis and Brahma Kumaris—to enquire about their well-being and exchange views on the pandemic. This has given me immense satisfaction.

The feedback I received was that people with whom I had spoken during the lockdown were extremely happy. They were particularly pleased that I enquired about their well-being in these difficult times. While the conversations with different people, particularly with my old friends, relatives and acquaintances took me down the memory lane, the exercise re-energised me.

One of the things that particularly gave me huge satisfaction in my ‘mission connect’ was talking to the people of Udaygiri assembly constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh from where I was elected for the first time to the assembly. I was quite happy to talk to them. They too were very happy.

I bring to the notice of concerned ministries the important issues that come to my notice through emails or media reports.

Occasionally, I also speak to the Prime Minister to convey my views and feedback on important issues.

I also penned many articles and Facebook posts apart from tweeting on contemporary issues conveying my thoughts and appreciation to individuals on their achievements. I personally feel that the biggest asset that one can have is not one’s bank balance but the long-lasting relationships and affection one develops with friends, relatives and acquaintances. I personally feel that leaders should always keep in touch with people and receive their feedback.

Through Facebook writings I am trying to motivate the youngsters and make people think on issues affecting the society.

I am trying to promote awareness among the people on the need to follow healthy habits like maintaining hygiene, frequently washing hands, observing safe distancing and following all the guidelines issued by the government to defeat the problems caused by the pandemic.

It’s time to rethink and reorient our behaviour.

Personally, has it helped you since after a long time you’ve got to spend most of your time at home and seen so much in the company of your wife?

Of course, I could spend plenty of time with my wife because of the confinement caused by the pandemic. We spend time together recollecting and cherishing old memories.

For the first time after marriage, I was able to spend a lot of time with my wife during the pandemic. Earlier, due to my hectic daily schedule and preoccupation in public life, we could hardly spend two or three days together. I was busy most of the time on tours across various states, including visits to interior districts and in attending meetings.

In normal times too, my wife is a great source of strength to me and the entire family. But in the pandemic, she has been my constant companion and a pillar of strength for me.

I also immensely enjoy spending time on the phone with my grandchildren and discussing various issues with them.

My wife is also happy that for the first time in our married life, I am spending considerable time with her.

Our PM says convert adversity into opportunity. What has been the single-biggest learning for you in this lockdown?

Life is uncertain. You should be ready to face any consequence at any time.

It's been mentally a very taxing time for everyone. What's your advice to the young and old?

Reset your mind and reorient your priorities. My advice to children is to learn cooking-- be it girls or boys.

Also children should learn one or more Indian languages in addition to their mother tongue.

Thirdly, focus on physical fitness and eating good nutritious, protein-rich food. Avoid junk food. Today what is required is strong immunity. It will come by maintaining physical fitness and consuming a healthy diet. You have to revisit your life, analyse what is missing, reorient and reorganise your life.

Also one important lesson is -- it’s always good to be humane.

Everyone must learn to be more humane. It gives moral strength and creates positivity.

Children should always remember that share-and-care is the core of Indian philosophy.

Also, it is important to read good books and spend as much time as possible with the elders — grandparents in the family.

In this pandemic, my advice is there is nothing to fear but fear itself.

Spirituality really helps because it gives you strength, energy, solace and helps to navigate through difficult times. It also awakens your consciousness and gives a good direction to your mind.

Your love for food is well-known. What is your favourite food? Have you ever thought of and attempted cooking in this period?

Everyone knows I am a foodie... My favourite food is typical Andhra food and different Indian cuisines.

Typical fresh Andhra pickles, Nellore Chepala Pulusu (traditional fish curry), chicken fry and prawns (in non-vegetarian), mango-brinjal curry (Vankayya- mammidi curry), leafy vegetables, vegetables and pulses.

What are the books you've read during this time? Any movie or TV series that has caught your attention?

As far as books are concerned, I have been reading important history books and focusing more on freedom fighters, warriors, social reformers and others, who had made significant contributions, but are not well-known.

I read more about debates in the Constituent Assembly as also speeches made by veteran parliamentarians in Parliament.

As far as movies are concerned, I love to watch Telugu movies of NTR and ANR, besides those starring Sivaji Ganesan, MGR and Rajinikanth in Tamil, apart from Hindi movies of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and several others.

Of late, I have started watching historical films covering different periods-- Chhatrapati Shivaji, Tanha Ji, Bajirao-Mastani, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Jhansi Ki Rani, Manikarnika, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Gandhi, Legend of Bhagat Singh, Bose-The Forgotten Hero. I am also suggesting to my grandchildren to watch these movies.

Do you remember the last time you took a holiday with your family? Where would you want to travel with them after normalcy returns?

Earlier, I used to take my grandchildren once every year to historical places within the country and abroad. But after I became the Vice President, I could not, although, I take one of my grandchildren during my foreign visits. For the last six months, there have been no tours to any place.

You have recently completed three years in office as the Vice President of India. Is there anything you want to say about these three years?

My three years in office have been satisfying and I am trying to make the institution more dynamic, meaningful and purposeful. As Chairman of the Upper House, I am trying to make it more lively, constructive and productive.

In view of the pandemic, we are also introducing several changes for smooth functioning of Parliament’s monsoon session. Apart from maintaining strict social-distancing norms in seating arrangement, there will be 10 display screens to show the live proceedings. While ministers, former prime ministers and floor leaders of various parties will get preference in the main chamber, for the first time many MPs, including those from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be seated in the galleries. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation in the air-conditioning system will be used to kill or inactivate microorganisms.

Secondly, as Vice President I love going around the country visiting various educational institutions and meeting scientists, farmers, doctors and professionals in various walks of life... conveying my thoughts and also seeking feedback because I feel that feedback is very important for everyone, whatever be your position. Even now, I continue to be passionate about agriculture and the need to make it remunerative and profitable.

What's the motto of your life that keeps you going?

Life is precious, so enjoy every moment. If everyone fulfils his or her responsibility, life will be good. Live for others, and you will live long. Manava Seva, Madhava Seva...Serving the people is serving God.