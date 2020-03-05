No Problem with Transfer, Says Justice Muralidhar Who Pulled up Police for Inaction during Delhi Riots
Speaking at his farewell function in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, Justice Muralidhar said he had received the communication from Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on a recommendation made by the Collegium for his transfer to Punjab and Haryana High court.
Lawyers line up during the farewell function of Justice Muralidhar. (Twitter/Jaiveer Shergill)
New Delhi: Justice S Muralidhar Thursday apprised judges and lawyers of the Delhi High Court about the sequence of communication on his transfer to Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying he was informed about it on February 17 and had no problem with it.
Speaking at his farewell function in the Delhi High Court, Justice Muralidhar said he had received on February 17 a communication from Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on a recommendation made by the Collegium for his transfer to Punjab and Haryana High court.
He acknowledged the communication and responded that if he has to be transferred from the Delhi High Court anyway, he has no problem going to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he told the gathering.
A controversy erupted after the notification of Justice Muralidhar's transfer was issued by the Centre on the night of February 26 -- the day a bench headed by him had pulled up Delhi Police for failing to register FIRs against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Vaccine: Everything You Need to Know And Why it is Not Coming Anytime Soon
- The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? Twitter Thinks So
- Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Bhai Log' to Paparazzi Amuses Kareena and Babita Kapoor
- Fact or Fiction? Did a 1981 Chinese Novel Really Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak?
- Face Masks & Coronavirus: Answering The BIG Question & Why You Shouldn't Ignore The Protection