‘Was Invited the Wrong Way’: Mamata to Skip Netaji’s Statue Unveiling Today, Slams Culture Minister

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will skip the unveiling of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue in Delhi at 7 pm on Thursday as she said she was invited “the wrong way”. “Am I a servant?” said Banerjee at a party meet in Kolkata on Thursday while revealing that she was invited by the undersecretary instead of the culture minister for the event.

BJP’s IT in charge Amit Malviya, however, said, “Mamata Banerjee is feeling bad that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue is being installed in the heart of Delhi. She did nothing to honour his legacy and now that Prime Minister Modi has taken the historic decision, she is making puerile attempts to sully the solemn occasion.”

Banerjee also claimed that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day India visit, wanted to meet her but the Centre did not invite her to the meeting. “Hasina ji has come. My relation with her is good. She expressed desire to meet me but Bengal not there. Why are they so angry?” she said.

Re-plugging her pitch to oust BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, she said her counterparts in neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand will join hands with several other opposition parties. “I, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren and many others will come together in 2024. All opposition parties will join hands to defeat the BJP. All of us will be on one side and the BJP on the other. The BJP’s arrogance of 300 seats will be its nemesis. There will be ‘Khela Hobe’ in 2024, she said.

Banerjee also said the arrest of Jharkhand MLAs with hordes of cash by the West Bengal Police recently stopped horse-trading in the neighbouring state and prevented the fall of the Hemant Soren government.

With the arrest of her ministers, Partha Chatterjee, Anubhrata Mondal in different cases, Banerjee said the BJP can’t threaten her with the CBI and ED. “The more they pursue such tricks, the more they will get closer to defeat in next year’s Panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

She also slammed the opposition, especially the BJP, and a section of the media for allegedly unleashing a malicious campaign against her and her party leaders following the arrest of her party leaders.

“Some section of media is trying to create a tussle. They also try to show there is some fight between Abhishek (Banerjee) and me. This may be for your TRP but let me tell you this will not help,” she said.

