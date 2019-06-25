Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Was Thrashed, Pushed Off Train for Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Claims Bengal Madrasa Teacher

Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, who received minor injuries in the incident, said he was beaten up by the mob which was chanting slogans and asked him to follow suit.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Was Thrashed, Pushed Off Train for Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Claims Bengal Madrasa Teacher
Representative image.
A madrasa teacher in West Bengal has claimed that he was thrashed and pushed off a moving train by a group for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when he was travelling from Canning in South 24 Parganas district to Hooghly.

Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, who received minor injuries in the incident, said he was beaten up by the mob which was chanting slogans and asked him to follow suit. The 26-year-old said nobody came to his rescue on the train and it was only after he was pushed off at the Park Circus Station that some locals helped him. The Indian Express reported.

Talking about the incident, a railway police official said Haldar was probably assaulted due to boarding and de-boarding issues and a probe into the incident was on. He added that no one had been arrested yet.

Kolkata Police said they were verifying the incident and strict action would be taken against miscreants.

The incident comes amid outrage over the death of a youth in Jharkhand, who was assaulted on suspicion of theft and later succumbed to his injuries. The incident came to light after several videos of the assault went viral on social media. In one of the clips, Ansari is seen being thrashed with a wooden stick. At the end of another video, he is shown being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’.

