'Was Waiting for This Day in My Lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's Ominous Last Tweet on Article 370

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS, had put a tweet even as late as Tuesday evening hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir. Thanking the PM, she said she had been waiting for this day her entire life.

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” the late veteran leader wrote on Twitter.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 6 August 2019

On Monday, Swaraj, who was widely known for being active on social media, especially during her tenure as foreign minister, had congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah for presenting the resolution on Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha.

“I congratulate the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha,” she said on Twitter.

गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी को उत्कृष्ट भाषण के लिए बहुत बहुत बधाई. I congratulate the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 5 August 2019

Earlier, she had extended her congratulation to all the MPs of the Rajya Sabha who passed the resolution to end Article 370 in Kashmir and paid a true tribute to the sacrifice of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and fulfilled his dream of one India.

राज्य सभा के उन सभी सांसदों का बहुत बहुत अभिनन्दन जिन्होनें आज धारा 370 को समाप्त करने वाले संकल्प को पारित करवा कर डॉक्टर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बलिदान को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि दी और उनके एक भारत के सपने को साकार किया. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 5 August 2019

Swara did not contest the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the party won with a massive majority.

Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most followed politicians on Twitter, she has truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.

