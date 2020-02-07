Washington Post Columnist Says ‘Disgusted’ With AAP For ‘False Claim’ on Mohalla Clinics
Miffed with the fact that the AAP used his column to boast about their schemes and initiatives, the columnist said he was “disgusted with dishonesty of the ads.”
File photo of mohalla clinics in Delhi (File photo/ GETTY IMAGES)
New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government cut a sorry figure on Friday when a Washington Post journalist accused Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain of conning him and shared a reported story about the corruption behind Delhi’s Mohalla clinics.
Vivek Wadhwa, a columnist with the Post, in 2016, had written a piece praising AAP’s Mohalla clinics, essentially suggesting that America should learn from this model to “fix its broken health care system.” The column had credited Jain with the idea of reducing “suffering” and “over-all costs” of healthcare, and encouraged America to build these clinics in its cities.
However, four years later, when the AAP referred to Wadhwa’s column in an election campaign video ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the journalist took to Twitter to call out AAP.
He shared a 2017 article by news publication DNA which had reportedly uncovered how a vigilance probe found doctors in these clinics inflating in-patients counts. “I was clearly lied to by his health minister,” said Wadhwa.
It is rare that I comment on politics, especially Indian. But this was so much over the top that it made me sick. https://t.co/dzvlVgXI9E— Vivek Wadhwa (@wadhwa) February 7, 2020
At that time, Delhi had 110 Mohalla Clinics operating in various parts of the city. Operational from 9 am to 1 pm, the 106 doctors working across them got paid Rs 30 per patient per day in these clinics.
Miffed with the fact that the AAP used his column to boast about their schemes and initiatives, the columnist said he was “disgusted with dishonesty of the ads.”
The DNA report had claimed that doctors in Mohalla Clinics “treated” close to 533 patients in four hours per day. The report also alleged that the doctors had a high income of Rs 4 lakh a month by making false entries of patients. The Washington Post columnist said the ad was “so over the top” that it made him “sick.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream