‘Wasn’t at Lakhimpur, Let Them Probe Me’, Says MoS Ajay Mishra’s Son Booked for Murder, Rioting

Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni’s Son, Ashish Mishra, who has been booked for murder and rioting after eight persons were killed on Sunday during farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, told CNN-News18 that he was not present at the spot during the violence. Mishra said: “I was at a different location that was 4-4.5 km away. If there is an FIR against me, then that is wrong. Let them investigate me…they will know the truth.”

He further said: “My people were attacked… my driver died on the spot. One of my aides was killed. I have also heard that my workers were shot.” Mishra said he has demanded compensation for his workers who were killed during the violence.

“India’s farmers are not killers. I have videos and pictures of where I was and what I was doing when this incident happened. I trust the CM, PM and the administration of UP…I know that the truth will come out,” Mishra asserted.

A total of eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence, which broke out on Sunday during a farmers’ protest over a statement made by MoS Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day. The farmers, however, on Monday reached a compromise with the UP administration, which announced compensation and jobs for the deceased farmers’ family. Among the deceased were also two BJP workers and a journalist.

Earlier, speaking to News18, MoS Mishra had said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He also slammed the entire incident and called it a “conspiracy", adding that his own vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, was pelted with stones due to which it overturned and two farmers came underneath.

He claimed that Ashish was at an event organised at their ancestral village at 11 am on Sunday. “He had been there since 11 am. He didn’t even go home. There were at least 2,000 people present at the venue, including district administration officials. He, too, would have been lynched had he been in the car,” Mishra said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.