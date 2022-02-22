'...Wasn't Expected': Saba Karim Explains Why BCCI Was Forced to Change Split Captaincy Plans

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has shared his opinion on Rohit Sharma’s appointment as Test captain. The former believes that the selectors were keen to have the theory of split leadership in the white and red-ball formats and hence, Rohit was made captain in the ODIs and T20Is. But the board had to alter their plans after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain, the former wicketkeeper-batsman suggested.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim said the selectors made the right decision, adding that the likes of Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul would be groomed better for the future.

“BCCI was forced to change split captaincy plans after Virat Kohli’s sudden resignation from Test captaincy. Kohli was not expected to leave the red-ball captaincy and because of his resignation, India had to make Rohit Sharma the skipper across formats,” Saba Karim told.

“Sharma is an ideal candidate for the leadership role and we can groom youngsters under him. Giving vice-captaincy opportunities to the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah shows that the grooming process has begun,” he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, chief selector Chetan Sharma addressed a virtual press conference and announced the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the next Test captain. He lavished rich praise on the India opener, stating that the future captains will be groomed under him.

“The most important thing is he is playing all three formats. Another thing is how we manage. Nowadays, cricketers are professional and know their body and how to manage it. With Rohit, there’s no problem at all,” said Chetan Sharma during a virtual presser.

Rohit Sharma will begin his journey as India’s all-format captain in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. He will lead the side in the 2-Test series, starting from March 4 in Mohali.

