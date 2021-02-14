Wasn't Privileged To Dream, But Didn't Want To Live A Simple Life: Manya Singh On Miss India Win

Mumbai: At 14, she ran away from her UP home to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make something of her life and at 20, Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, believes she hasn’t just won a crown but earned herself a halo. While the challenge for her parents — an autorickshaw driver and a housewife-turned beautician mother — was to keep the family of four afloat, Singh said she always had big dreams. Born in Mumbai and raised in the small town of HataKushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh, the 19-year-old was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up in a ceremony last week. “I was scared to even dream of Miss India. I would often get goosebumps and feel how can someone like me carry this big a dream. But today when it has come true, there’s this sense of peace that I made it, that I’ve made my parents proud. I feel there’s a halo,” Singh told .

